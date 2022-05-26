First look inside Peak District former ‘Country Pub of the Year’ Fox House following major revamp

The Fox House in Hathersage Road and close to the popular Longshaw Estate is reopening it’s doors on Friday, May 27, after a thorough facelift.

The pub, which won Countryfile’s ‘Country Pub of the Year’ in 2018 in the BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards thanks to its beautiful panoramic views over the rambling fields of the Peak District, has seen a transformation of the interior and exterior.

Pub bosses say the new look will pay homage to the ‘traditional roots and picturesque location while also offering a bright, contemporary take on a classic country pub’.

Changes include the addition of a stylish private dining area, a beautiful new garden and elegantly styled interiors. Along with a striking, original new look, the venue has introduced an all-new food offering.

Contrary to popular belief, The Fox House was named after Mr Fox of Callow Farm in Highlow, not the small animal.

Dating back to 1773, the building was extended by The Duke of Rutland, the landlord in the 1840's and was a favoured resting place for livestock drivers and the passengers of stagecoaches.

Our photographer took these pictures showing the pub how it now looks following the revamp.

