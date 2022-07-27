The 13-screen Cineworld branch will offer an Imax laser auditorium, an onsite Starbucks and a 4DX experience, which will surrounded the audience with special effects such as wind, water, fog, lightning, snow, bubbles and scents.

Bosses say the the cinema will open in time for the highly anticipated re-release of Avatar, available in IMAX and 4DX, followed by blockbusters Black Adam and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The interior of Barnsley's new 13-screen Cineworld, which is set to open in September

A recruitment fair for a number of jobs available at the branch will take place at Oakwell on July 30.

Oli Cattanach, Cineworld Barnsley’s general manager said: “We can’t wait to bring the magic of cinema to Barnsley, a town which is famous for its cultural legacy and its profound appreciation for the arts.

“This next-generation cinema will serve as a cultural hub, offering thelocal community the very best place to watch a movie and more, with a brand new Starbucks located on the ground floor entrance.

“We’re looking for stars to join our team, so if you want tobe part of this journey, come along to our open day.

A ‘Hard Hat Tour’ visit from Leader of Barnsley Council Sir Steve Houghton CBE, Cllr Robert Frost, and Paul Johnson (Member of Barnsley Council Audit and Governance Committee) as they were shown around the soon-to-open cinema by Alistair Taylor, General Manager of Cineworld Sheffield and Oliver Cattanach, General Manager of Cineworld Barnsley.

“We look forward to introducing ourselves to the proud community of Barnsley and welcoming them through our doors in September.”

Sir Steve Houghton, CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, said: “The addition of Cineworld completes the high quality leisure offer we have created in The Glass Works, complemented by exciting new places to eat, drink, shop and relax.

“A major ambition of The Glass Works was to help us diversify the town centre offer and attract some of the very best high street brands.

“We are delighted and proud to have seen this really take shape over the last 12 months, with the likes of The Botanist, Fridays, Coffee Boy, Nando’s, TK Maxx, Next, River Island, Flannels, and a great number of independents all locating in Barnsley.

“This is the culmination of lots of hard work by council teams and our many partners and is a really exciting time for Barnsley town centre.”

