Phat Buns, an American burger specialist chain, which also has venues in seven other UK sites including Birmingham and Coventry, said the development in London Road will create around 20 jobs which will be ‘sourced locally’.
They added that the team is ‘working tirelessly to bring some delicious food to Sheffield!’ They said the restaurant’s ‘quirky set up’ will be able to seat up to 28 hungry diners.
The restaurant sells burgers, milkshakes, loaded fries, chicken wings, bao buns and hot dogs, with sides including with mac & cheese, tater tots and chilli cheese bites.