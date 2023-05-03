News you can trust since 1887
First look inside new burger restaurant Phat Buns opened in Sheffield

Here’s a first look inside a new burger restaurant that has opened in Sheffield.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 3rd May 2023, 15:24 BST

Phat Buns, an American burger specialist chain, which also has venues in seven other UK sites including Birmingham and Coventry, said the development in London Road will create around 20 jobs which will be ‘sourced locally’.

They added that the team is ‘working tirelessly to bring some delicious food to Sheffield!’ They said the restaurant’s ‘quirky set up’ will be able to seat up to 28 hungry diners.

The restaurant sells burgers, milkshakes, loaded fries, chicken wings, bao buns and hot dogs, with sides including with mac & cheese, tater tots and chilli cheese bites.

How Phat Buns will look.How Phat Buns will look.
How Phat Buns will look.How Phat Buns will look.
Inside Phat Buns.Inside Phat Buns.
Inside the venue.Inside the venue.
The new venue is due to open soon.The new venue is due to open soon.
Inside the venue.Inside the venue.
Inside the venue.Inside the venue.
Inside the venue.Inside the venue.
