First look inside new authentic Italian restaurant on Sheffield's popular London Road

Risto Deli 2 Terre, on London Road in Sheffield, welcomed customers for the first time this week on Tuesday, February 8.
The new venue, which will operate as both a restaurant and takeaway, will serve a variety of authentic modern Italian offerings, including pizza, pasta and a range of seafood dishes.
There are also some Sicilian dishes on the menu, as well as gluten-free and vegan options.
Risto-Deli2Terre will be open from 5 pm until 10:30 pm six days a week and is closed on Tuesdays.
To book a table, call 0114 270 6638 or message the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Risto-Deli2Terre
