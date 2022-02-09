First look inside new authentic Italian restaurant on Sheffield's popular London Road

Risto Deli 2 Terre, on London Road in Sheffield, welcomed customers for the first time this week on Tuesday, February 8.

The new venue, which will operate as both a restaurant and takeaway, will serve a variety of authentic modern Italian offerings, including pizza, pasta and a range of seafood dishes.

There are also some Sicilian dishes on the menu, as well as gluten-free and vegan options.

Risto-Deli2Terre will be open from 5 pm until 10:30 pm six days a week and is closed on Tuesdays.

To book a table, call 0114 270 6638 or message the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Risto-Deli2Terre

1. 270746899_102660002300013_1006654923634830500_n.jpg Risto Deli 2 Terre has opened on London Road in Sheffield Photo: Risto Deli 2 Terre Photo Sales

2. Fresh and quality food The restaurant is affordable and has a strong focus on freshness and quality of the food Photo: Risto Deli 2 Terre Photo Sales

3. Seafood dishes The new restaurant will serve a variety of authentic modern Italian offerings with plenty of seafood dishes Photo: Risto Deli 2 Terre Photo Sales

4. Meet Mario and Luca Restaurant owners Mario and Luca are from Italy and Romania, and their background is reflected in the restaurants name Risto Deli 2 Terre, which means “a restaurant of two lands”. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales