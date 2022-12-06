A popular Sheffield pub has been reopened this week following a major refurbishment.

The Red Lion at Gleadless reopened it’s doors to the public on Monday, December 5, after undergoing a seven-figure refurbishment. Owners, the Chef and Brewer Collection, say the investment has seen a full revamp of the pub to create a more ‘luxurious offering in the well-established, cosy country setting’.

Craig White, general manager of the Red Lion, said: “The Red Lion has been around since the 19th century and is a popular location for many people. That’s why this refurbishment was so important to bring the pub up to date and enhance our already fantastic offering. This significant investment comes with a lot of benefits and the whole team can’t wait to welcome guests back through our doors, to check out our new deluxe environment, especially just in time for Christmas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will notice brand new external signage and a fresh colour scheme, as well as an extended garden patio, boasting an increased capacity of 180 covers. There are also new heated and covered seating options in the garden, making it a comfortable space to enjoy all year round. Inside, the layout of the pub area has been reconfigured, increasing the capacity of the restaurant by 35.

Inside the newly refurbished pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to décor, the entire inside has been transformed with new flooring, furniture, furnishings, and lighting. In addition to the main pub, the Red Lion boasts a large 65-seater function room which has also been revitalised.

All 30 of the Red Lions’ hotel bedrooms have received a top to bottom makeover, including a new luxurious bathroom suite as well as carpets, wallpaper and furniture. Plus, the reception area of the hotel has also been refreshed – whilst remaining in-keeping with the pub’s country charm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests can also enjoy a new food and drinks menu combining classic pub favourites with delicious seasonal specials. Upon reopening, there will also be an all-new brunch menu, available 9:30-11:30am Monday-Friday and 10:00-11:30am Saturday and Sunday.

Country pub vibes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new hotel rooms.

The newly revamped bar area.

Advertisement Hide Ad