First look inside FØRGE nightclub - the new venue taking Sheffield's club scene by storm

FØRGE is based in a former Victorian steel forge on Effingham Road near the city centre and the first few weekends have seen performances by local and international DJs.

Club Director Richard Welch said the building has a ‘rich history' and added that they have tried to retain as many of the old features as logistically possible.

He said: “The old beams used to house the cranes inside the space which we’ve mapped with an LED system.

"If you look carefully behind the stage there is the old dials which we’ve been able to preserve. There is a set of scales and plenty of other pieces around the building.”

Richard added: “The opening events have been more than we anticipated, the general reaction has been very positive which of course is a massive weight off. We’ve spent a long time converting this site so customers are able to visit it.

“There is still a lot of work to be done and as we are open we can see many ways to improve the overall experience for everyone. From the sound and lighting, to the outdoor space and toilets. We will keep on pushing the venue forward.”

He added that the welfare of customers visiting the site is a top priority and said: “First and foremost, it’s really important for people visiting the site to feel safe. We have a great time on the door and a purpose made welfare room in development.

“Without giving too much away, we have two spaces providing completely different experiences, one a smokey intimate affair and the second equipped to offer our bigger bookings more space. “

The venue is for people aged 18 and over. Valid ID is required for entry and FØRGE is a cashless venue.

