First look at Sheffield's new 'soul food' restaurant 7 Seas with 'biggest mocktail selection in the North'

A new city 'soul food' restaurant which boasts the 'biggest mocktail selection in the North' is giving away 500 free meals to celebrate opening it’s doors to the public this weekend.

The owners of 7 Seas – described as Sheffield's newest Halal soul food restaurant – are giving away 500 free meals when the venue officially opens on Ecclesall Road on February, 11. A spokesperson said the restaurant offers a ‘unique dining experience, featuring the biggest authentic mocktail selection in the North.’

7 Seas will specialize in traditional soul food dishes, with a focus on authentic jerk chicken strips and chips. The restaurant promises to pride itself on using fresh and high quality ingredients to ensure that each dish is 'bursting with flavour’.

We sent a photographer out to give you this sneak peak at the exterior and interior.

New restaurant 7 Seas opens on Ecclesall Road

