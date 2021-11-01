Owned by Loretta Giaimo-Cossar and her husband Ryan Cossar, Gigi’s Wine Bar has just opened above its sister restaurant, Gigi’s Cucina, which is located on Oakbrook Road, Nether Green.

Loretta said she hoped to offer two different hospitality experiences under one roof with the two venues, and hopes to launch their menu of cicchetti, which are small plates of food similar to Spanish tapas that originated in Venice, Italy, in a couple of weeks’ time. She believes it will be the ‘first menu of its kind for Sheffield’.

The bar is comprised of three rooms, all of which have their own distinct style.

"I think customers have been taken aback by how pretty it looks, because no-one knew what it would be like...it’s taken a while to get it to a standard we were happy with,” said Loretta.

She added: “The main bar room is quite rustic, quite like what you would expect to see in a bar, with exposed brick.”

All of the work has been carried out by Loretta's husband and co-owner Ryan Cossar, who has an eye for design.

“The key thing is to make a nice experience for customers...we’ve thought a lot about what we like as customers and have tried to create that here,” added Loretta.

Loretta opened the restaurant with her dad, Gigi, with an ethos that reflected both his Italian heritage and their passion for authentic, yet contemporary, Italian cuisine.

After Gigi passed away, chef Franco Baldan, who hails from Treviso in the Veneto region of Italy, joined the Gigi’s team in 2019, and will be showing diners what the cicchetti menu “is all about,” explained Loretta.

The cicchetti menu is yet to be finalised, but the type of dishes diners can expect to find include grilled baby calamari marinated with gremolata; artichoke hearts with parsley dressing and grana padano cheese and meatballs in a spicy tomato sauce.

1. Glass of wine Customers can choose from a range of wines, spirits and beers at Gigi's Wine Bar

2. Elegant interiors Co-owner Loretta said she wanted to create a bar that would be an 'enjoyable experience' for customers

3. Warm lighting Customers visiting the venue can have food, drinks or both

4. Candle light Soft lighting and candles help to create a relaxed environment at Gigi's Wine Bar