Fine Wine and Whisky Sale with champagnes from leading houses
A wide range of Champagne, Wine, Whisky, Port and Cognac offers a mix of bottles for investing and collecting, along with lots that are perfect for drinking during the Christmas party season, with estimates starting at just £50 to £70.
Champagnes by the leading houses will offer bottles starting from £80, with examples from the likes of Pol Roger, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Möet and Chandon, Heidsieck and Co, Bollinger, and Krug.
For those looking for a tipple with a bit of extra sparkle, three bottles of Louis Roederer Cristal 1999 Champagne will be offered with an estimate of £200-300 each (all figures exclude buyer’s premium).
The sale also includes a good variety of wine for drinking, with multi-bottle lots from leading houses such as Château Mouton Rothschild, Château La Tour Haut Brion and Château Lafite Rothschild.
One of the rarest bottles on offer in the sale is a single bottle of Vega-Sicilia 1991 ‘Unico’, Ribera del Duero, offered with an estimate of £200 to £300.
For anyone looking for something for after dinner, a good range of port and Armagnac include a bottle of Chateau de Monbel 1959 Armagnac, and a lot of 18 bottles of Tuke Holdsworth 1947 Vintage Port (estimate: £600-900), as well as examples from Dow’s, Fonseca, Taylor’s, Warre’s and Graham’s.
Whisky, too, is well represented.
Good bottles in the sale include a bottle of Midleton 2017 Very Rare Irish Whiskey, Vintage Release in its original wooden box (estimate: £400 to £500), a Balvenie Classic Highland Malt Scotch Whisky, 1980s bottling (estimate: £200 to £300), and a Glenmorangie ‘The Quarter Century’ 25 Year Old Highland Single Malt Whisky (estimate: £200 to £300).
One of the top lots of the sale, however, is from a Booker’s True Barrel Eight Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky, 10th Anniversary Edition, which is offered with an estimate of £2,000 to £3,000.
The sale is available to view by appointment.