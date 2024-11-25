Fine Wine and Whisky Sale with champagnes from leading houses

Louis Roederer Cristal 1999 Champagne – estimate: £200-300

​Stock up the cellar in time for Christmas at Tennants Auctioneer’s Fine Wine and Whisky Sale on December 4, when over 200 lots of both fine and affordable wine, and whisky, go under the hammer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​A wide range of Champagne, Wine, Whisky, Port and Cognac offers a mix of bottles for investing and collecting, along with lots that are perfect for drinking during the Christmas party season, with estimates starting at just £50 to £70.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Champagnes by the leading houses will offer bottles starting from £80, with examples from the likes of Pol Roger, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Möet and Chandon, Heidsieck and Co, Bollinger, and Krug.

For those looking for a tipple with a bit of extra sparkle, three bottles of Louis Roederer Cristal 1999 Champagne will be offered with an estimate of £200-300 each (all figures exclude buyer’s premium).

Whisky is well represented in the December sale.

The sale also includes a good variety of wine for drinking, with multi-bottle lots from leading houses such as Château Mouton Rothschild, Château La Tour Haut Brion and Château Lafite Rothschild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the rarest bottles on offer in the sale is a single bottle of Vega-Sicilia 1991 ‘Unico’, Ribera del Duero, offered with an estimate of £200 to £300.

For anyone looking for something for after dinner, a good range of port and Armagnac include a bottle of Chateau de Monbel 1959 Armagnac, and a lot of 18 bottles of Tuke Holdsworth 1947 Vintage Port (estimate: £600-900), as well as examples from Dow’s, Fonseca, Taylor’s, Warre’s and Graham’s.

Whisky, too, is well represented.

The sale also includes a good variety of wine for drinking, with multi-bottle lots from leading houses such as Château Mouton Rothschild, Château La Tour Haut Brion and Château Lafite Rothschild.

Good bottles in the sale include a bottle of Midleton 2017 Very Rare Irish Whiskey, Vintage Release in its original wooden box (estimate: £400 to £500), a Balvenie Classic Highland Malt Scotch Whisky, 1980s bottling (estimate: £200 to £300), and a Glenmorangie ‘The Quarter Century’ 25 Year Old Highland Single Malt Whisky (estimate: £200 to £300).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the top lots of the sale, however, is from a Booker’s True Barrel Eight Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky, 10th Anniversary Edition, which is offered with an estimate of £2,000 to £3,000.

The sale is available to view by appointment.