The annual Food and Drink Festival will once again be held at the Fox Valley shopping centre, set within stunning greenery, to mark the sixth birthday since the retail complex opened.

On June 18 and 19, visitors can enjoy a number of live music acts inside a tipi, more than 40 food and drink traders, live cookery and product demonstrations, a bar area and children's rides and fun activities.

There will also be special offers and competitions at stores across the full Fox Valley site.

Following a two year break due to the pandemic, organisers are promising the free to attend festival will be bigger than ever.

Claire Reynolds, centre manager at Fox Valley, said: “We are really looking forward to our annual Food Festival and welcoming a great line up of traders.

“As well as food stands, visitors can expect to find a packed programme of live music spanning the weekend inside our tipi.

Sisters Thai.

“A bar area, free face painting and children’s fairground rides will also be on the centre, ensuring there is something for the whole family to enjoy.”

The centre’s last Food and Drink Festival was held in 2019 and attracted more than 25,000 visitors across the two day event.

Foodies can expect to find artisan breads, cakes and crepes as well as locally crafted ales and handmade curry spice mixes.

For lunch time, shoppers will be spoilt for choice with tastes from around the globe on offer from Greek to Indian, a wood fired pizza oven and Turkish street food.

And pet owners are being urged not to leave their furry friends out of the family fun with traders catering for them too.

Pawz at Your Dawz will be selling natural dog treats, Butternut Box’ food subscription service will be in attendance as well as Daisy Duke’s matching dog accessories.

The centre’s adopted charity, Sheffield Hospitals Charity, will also be at Fox Valley for the weekend raising funds and awareness for the fantastic support they give to ensure excellent patient care is delivered within all of the Sheffield Teaching Hospitals.

A line up of musical entertainment from local bands and performers has also been arranged, with popular acts taking to the stage such as Tom Masters and Alexandra Carlos.

Here’s the full music line up for the weekend:-

Saturday, June 18:-

11am - 1pm Shane Morrall

1pm - 3pm - The Last Minute

3pm - 5pm - Molly Rymer

5pm - 6pm - Take 2

Sunday, June 19:-

11am - 1pm - Alexandra Carlos

1pm - 3pm - Tom Masters