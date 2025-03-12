Fed up: 21 iconic Sheffield restaurants we have loved and lost - did you eat at them all?

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 12th Mar 2025, 11:10 BST
Updated 15th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

A good restaurant means good food and good times - no wonder we miss them when they’re gone.

But very few last forever, as shown by our list of venues Sheffielders have loved and lost.

Did you eat at all of them?

These restaurants made a big impression and they are still missed.

1. Balti King

These restaurants made a big impression and they are still missed. | Other

Three Joes pizza in the upper Oasis Dining Quarter at Meadowhall shut down in March 2025 due to “ever increasing costs.” The venue opened in 2019.

2. Three Joes

Three Joes pizza in the upper Oasis Dining Quarter at Meadowhall shut down in March 2025 due to “ever increasing costs.” The venue opened in 2019. Photo: UGC

Yankees, on Ecclesall Road, was anAmerican themed restaurant closed in 2017 after almost four decades of serving its trademark burgers.

3. Yankees, Ecclesall Road

Yankees, on Ecclesall Road, was anAmerican themed restaurant closed in 2017 after almost four decades of serving its trademark burgers. Photo: Roger Nadal

Baldwins Omega owner David Baldwin at the restaurant which he and wife Pauline ran for more than 30 years. It closed in 2018.

4. Baldwins Omega

Baldwins Omega owner David Baldwin at the restaurant which he and wife Pauline ran for more than 30 years. It closed in 2018. Photo: .

