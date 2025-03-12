But very few last forever, as shown by our list of venues Sheffielders have loved and lost.
Did you eat at all of them?
1. Balti King
2. Three Joes
Three Joes pizza in the upper Oasis Dining Quarter at Meadowhall shut down in March 2025 due to “ever increasing costs.”
The venue opened in 2019. Photo: UGC
3. Yankees, Ecclesall Road
Yankees, on Ecclesall Road, was anAmerican themed restaurant closed in 2017 after almost four decades of serving its trademark burgers. Photo: Roger Nadal
4. Baldwins Omega
Baldwins Omega owner David Baldwin at the restaurant which he and wife Pauline ran for more than 30 years. It closed in 2018. Photo: .