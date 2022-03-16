Fears Sheffield fish and chip shops could face shortages due to Russian invasion of Ukraine

The conflict has already been blamed for driving up energy bills and petrol prices – now the nation’s chippies could face problems as the war is reportedly causing disruption to the supply of fish and other ingredients coming into the UK.

This in turn means fish and chip shops are having to drive up their prices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are fears fish and chip shops in Sheffield could face supply issues because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A woman who works for Poseidon Fish Bar in Woodseats, who did not want to be named, said: “We have definitely seen an effect. The suppliers are saying fish is just harder to get hold of and is therefore more expensive which is having an effect on prices.”

She added they have received cod from Ukraine but were struggling to get in portions of haddock. While suppliers had not directly mentioned the war she believes “it has had an affect.”

In terms of the national picture, Andrew Crook, president of the National Federation of Fish Friers, estimated before the Russian invasion of Ukraine that a third of the country’s chip shops could face closure over the next year or so.

Amid the crisis in Europe, he now believes the situation has worsened and said: “We’re probably looking higher now.”

The war is apparently affecting the supply of white fish - cod and haddock in particular – which are staples for fish and chip shops.

Concerns have been raised as just under a third of the UK’s white fish originates from Russia and the country controls almost 45 percent of the global supply.

In addition, disruption to the flow of Ukrainian and Russian wheat could also impact the batter and breadcrumbs.

Furthermore, Ukraine is the largest global producer of sunflower oil.

Industry insiders have now issued warnings about the disruption to market supply, as well as price increases and challenges for businesses as they seek alternative ingredients.

Experts within the seafood industry have forecast supply prices could rise by up to 30 per cent and costs could in turn be passed on to customers who will end up paying more for their fish and chips.

It has also been a difficult period for chippies and they are set to face a 7.5 per cent tax rise from April, which industry insiders fear could put a lot of places out of business.