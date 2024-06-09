Father’s Day 2024: 10 Wetherspoons pubs in Sheffield to bring back brunch burger for three days only
Ten Wetherspoon pubs in Sheffield are reintroducing their brunch burger to mark Father’s Day weekend from Friday June 14, to Sunday June 16.
The burger will be available at all of the participating Wetherspoon pubs for only those three days.
The brunch burger features a 100 per cent British beef patty, American-style cheese, maple-cured bacon, free-range fried egg and topped with a hash brown made from 100 per cent British potato.
The meal includes chips and a drink, with more than 150 drinks to choose from, including a range of regional craft beers.
The 10 participating Sheffield pubs are:
- The Bankers Draft in Market Place
- The Woodseats Palace in Chesterfield Road, Woodseats
- The Benjamin Huntsman in Cambridge Street
- The Rawson Spring in Langsett Road
- The Sheffield Waterworks Company in Division Street
- The Sheaf Island in Ecclesall Road
- The Francis Newton in Clarkehouse Road
- The Wagon & Horses in Market Place, Chapeltown
- The Scarsdale Hundred in Sevenairs Road, Beighton
- The Steel Foundry in The Oasis, Meadowhall Centre
The price for the brunch burger with a soft drink is from £7.73, and the price for the burger with an alcoholic drink is from £9.26.
Millhouses’ Wagon & Horses pub manager, Peter Bryan, said: “I am confident that the pub’s customers will welcome the return of the brunch burger for three days to mark Father’s Day weekend.”
