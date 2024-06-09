Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s the burger all dads have been dreaming of

Ten Wetherspoon pubs in Sheffield are reintroducing their brunch burger to mark Father’s Day weekend from Friday June 14, to Sunday June 16.

The burger will be available at all of the participating Wetherspoon pubs for only those three days.

The brunch burger features a 100 per cent British beef patty, American-style cheese, maple-cured bacon, free-range fried egg and topped with a hash brown made from 100 per cent British potato.

The meal includes chips and a drink, with more than 150 drinks to choose from, including a range of regional craft beers.

The 10 participating Sheffield pubs are:

The Bankers Draft in Market Place

The Woodseats Palace in Chesterfield Road, Woodseats

The Benjamin Huntsman in Cambridge Street

The Rawson Spring in Langsett Road

The Sheffield Waterworks Company in Division Street

The Sheaf Island in Ecclesall Road

The Francis Newton in Clarkehouse Road

The Wagon & Horses in Market Place, Chapeltown

The Scarsdale Hundred in Sevenairs Road, Beighton

The Steel Foundry in The Oasis, Meadowhall Centre

The price for the brunch burger with a soft drink is from £7.73, and the price for the burger with an alcoholic drink is from £9.26.