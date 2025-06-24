Fanpark plans at Oakwell Stadium set for approval despite parking and noise concerns

A permanent fanpark proposed at Barnsley Football Club’s Oakwell Stadium is set to be approved by Barnsley Council, despite two concerns raised by nearby residents over noise, parking, and antisocial behaviour.

The application involves the creation of a permanent designated fan zone in the east stand car park of Oakwell.

The area, which measures approximately 64 metres by 20.5 metres, will feature container-style units for food and drink sales, external seating, stage entertainment with screens, and a football shootout area. It will also include toilet facilities, weatherproof canopies, and a generator.

Capable of accommodating up to 650 people, the fanpark will primarily operate on match days, opening three hours before kick-off and closing when matches begin. It will also be permitted to open on up to five non-match days per year for events such as live screenings of sports tournaments.

However, two objections were received from residents who live closest to the stadium. They cited ongoing issues from the existing temporary fanpark, including noise, smells, and disruption starting from 10am until 11pm. Concerns were also raised over parking problems and the potential for a permanent fanpark to worsen the sense of safety in the area.

The proposal will result in the loss of 74 parking spaces, but the council’s highways officers concluded this was acceptable after the club provided evidence showing around 200 spaces remain unused on match days.

Pollution control officers raised initial concerns over noise from the proposed generator but withdrew their objection after a condition was added requiring a noise assessment prior to installation. Other conditions will limit the number of non-match events, opening hours, and maximum capacity.

Planning officers recommended approval, stating that while there would be some impact, the development would “not cause an unacceptable level of harm to neighbouring properties, the highway network, or the wider character of the area.”

Support for the scheme also came from Enterprising Barnsley, which described it as an opportunity to boost the town centre’s visitor economy and provide new business opportunities for local food and drink traders.

The fanpark will be constructed from red and dark grey-coloured shipping containers and sited in a relatively discreet area, partially screened by the stadium and adjacent trees. Conditions attached to the approval include biodiversity enhancements, tree protection measures, drainage controls, and strict limits on noise and hours of use.

The application will be considered at the Planning Regulatory Board meeting on Monday, July 1.