Shuffle is a game where opponents throw pucks down a board to score points against each other and the ‘obscenely huge’ boards are expected to be a hub of activity when Extra Time Sports Bar and Grill opens its gaming floor tomorrow.

In addition, the new floor will boast pool tables, electronic darts and arcade machines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This artist's impression of the Extra Time Sports Bar in Sheffield was released during the planning stages (Photo: courtesy of Copa)

Extra Time opened over the summer and is an American-style sports bar offering 40 high-definition screens, as well as a huge central jumbotron.

Personal booths with their own screens allow customers to choose the sports they want to watch.

The bar also offers a traditional American grill menu, including burgers, hot dogs, chicken wings, tortillas and loaded fries.

To launch the new gaming floor, pints of Amstel will be priced at £2.