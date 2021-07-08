Exciting new Sheffield cafe at family farm is just weeks from opening with 'top secret menu'

Luke Rhodes will be the head chef at Whirlow Hall Farm's new café, opening soon (pic: Whirlow Hall Farm/Luke Rhodes)

Luke Rhodes semi-finalist of MasterChef: The Professionals, has been working hard as the new Head Chef to ensure he keeps up Whirlow Hall Farm’s ‘high reputation’.

They have a brand-new menu, ‘which is all top secret and being kept under wraps until then’.

The 27-year-old said: “We want to take it to another level and up the food game. We hope to completely blow it out the water.

Luke Rhodes, from Woodhouse, Sheffield, competing in the semi-finals of MasterChef: The Professionals (photo: Shine TV/BBC)

“To be given the opportunity to run the new restaurant is massive. No pressure on me.

“I’ve got a big weight on my shoulders, but a solid team behind me and I’m looking forward to getting cracking.”

They are working on the finishing touches, including getting everything in place in the ‘brand spanking new kitchen’, and hope to open by the end of June.

During the day, they will offer some staple yet versatile brunch items for those who do not have time to hang around.

A bistro and fine-dining-style three course meal, with five different options for each course, will then be available from midday.

Luke anticipates one of their signature dishes will be the ‘Whirlow Farm Pork Belly’, as all the components will be grown and produced on site.

He said: “If you want to taste Whirlow on a plate, that’s the meal to have.

“I’m not trying to blow my own smoke, but it’s very, very tasty.

“We’re going to try and use as much from the farm as we possibly can across the menu.”

The Cruck Barn Cafe want to support local people and businesses across Sheffield, both in their kitchen and new shop.

They have given Sheffield Dragon, known for their versatile sauces and marinades, a space to grow their chillies and will be stocking their products.