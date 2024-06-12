Euro 2024 is now just days away, with the major football tournament kicking off in Germany on Friday, June 14.

It feels like only yesterday Gareth Southgate’s England squad were in the gut wrenching Euro 2020 final against Italy, and ultimately beaten on penalties.

England will be taking on Serbia on June 16, Denmark on June 20, and Slovenia on June 25. Hopefully the Three Lions will once again make it through to the knockout rounds and into the final on Sunday, July 14.

Below we have listed a selection of pubs, bars and venues in Sheffield where you can watch all the action on big screens.

1 . The Wildcard Bar & Grill The Wildcard Bar & Grill on Ecclesall Road is a luxury sports bar, featuring 40+ screens and a huge Jumbotron making it impossible to miss live-action sports.

2 . Devonshire Green A family-friendly fan zone at Devonshire Green with a capacity of 4,000 people will be showing all the Euro drama with a huge screen.

3 . Walkabout Walkabout, on Carver Street, in the city centre, will be showing all the matches. You can also get your hands on drinks packages. Beware, some matches are ticket-holders only.