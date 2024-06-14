Euro 2024: Watch the Euros through the vessel of food finding kitchens, cafes inspired by competing nations

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 14th Jun 2024, 18:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A special Euro 2024 programme on Shots! TV exploring the football competition through food and drink is now available to watch.

The competition is here as hosts Germany kick-off against Scotland on Friday.

England are hoping for a deep run, after reaching the final at Wembley in 2021 before losing to Italy on penalties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In honour of the tournaments return, Shots! have explored the culinary differences of some of the competing nations in a 25 minute programme.

You can watch Gourmet Goals: A Taste of Euro 2024 on Shots!, on freeview channel 276, or at https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52493407

Related topics:Euro 2024GermanyWembleyItaly

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.