Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A special Euro 2024 programme on Shots! TV exploring the football competition through food and drink is now available to watch.

The competition is here as hosts Germany kick-off against Scotland on Friday.

England are hoping for a deep run, after reaching the final at Wembley in 2021 before losing to Italy on penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In honour of the tournaments return, Shots! have explored the culinary differences of some of the competing nations in a 25 minute programme.