Euro 2024: Watch the Euros through the vessel of food finding kitchens, cafes inspired by competing nations
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A special Euro 2024 programme on Shots! TV exploring the football competition through food and drink is now available to watch.
The competition is here as hosts Germany kick-off against Scotland on Friday.
England are hoping for a deep run, after reaching the final at Wembley in 2021 before losing to Italy on penalties.
In honour of the tournaments return, Shots! have explored the culinary differences of some of the competing nations in a 25 minute programme.
You can watch Gourmet Goals: A Taste of Euro 2024 on Shots!, on freeview channel 276, or at https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52493407
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.