Enjoy the true taste of Christmas with Sheffield's Forge Bakehouse

It’s time to put the true taste of Christmas on Santa’s wish list as Forge Bakehouse launches its range of festive treats.

With demand for the full range of seasonal favourites already high, the advice is to make Christmas shopping orders now to avoid missing out.

“Whether you’re grabbing a coffee or a quick lunch, Forge is bringing the full magic of the season to Sheffield,” said owner Liva Guest.

“We have everything from tasty pies to delicious artisan breads and pastries, all available daily, perfect for your holiday feasts and all created by the Forge team in our own bakehouse.

Forge Bakehouse owner Liva Guest is ready for Christmas.

“But we do ask that anybody wanting to place a Christmas order should have done so by December 19 to avoid disappointment.”

Forge Bakehouse has shops and cafes in Sheffield’s Abbeydale, Beauchief, Lodge Moor, Dronfield, Chesterfield and at Sheffield Station.

It also supplies pastries and breads to True North Brew Co’s Forum Kitchen and Bar at Devonshire Green.

“The core of our success is the continued use of the finest quality ingredients and a team of fantastic chefs, bakers and baristas, all bringing the best quality to our customers and all creating the perfect range of food for Christmas,” said Liva.

To pre-order by December 19 visit www.forgebakehouse.co.uk.