Enjoy a free hot drink in Sheffield with your Star

Get a free hot drink at Angelica’s Tea & Cake

As the nation gears up for ‘Freedom Day’ and venues get ready to welcome people back into their premises, we’ve teamed up with Angelica’s on The Moor to help make shopping a more relaxing and rewarding experience.

Angelica’s – which is based in Atkinson’s department store – is described as “a contemporary twist on the traditional tea room”.

It’s the perfect place to meet with friends for breakfast, light lunch or afternoon tea; with an extensive menu which includes a selection of hot food, fresh salads and artisan sandwiches.

Angelica's Tea & Cake

The team at Angelica’s prides itself on afternoon tea, mixing some great contemporary cakes with the traditional favourites.

Many of their cakes are specifically produced just for Angelicas, in the finest bakeries or made in Angelica’s kitchen, just for their customers.

Angelica focuses on serving fresh, great quality and interesting products.

A spokesperson said: “Angelicas are delighted to be back open after such a difficult 18 months and are really looking forward to welcoming back its regular customers and new customers alike.

"As a celebration of getting back to some normality we are offering all readers of The Star this fantastic exclusive offer.”

All you need to do is get a copy of The Star on July 17 and cut out your Free Hot Drink voucher. The voucher is valid until until July 31. One voucher can be used per person, and the offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or voucher.