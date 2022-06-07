If wine is your favourite choice of tipple, you won’t want to miss out on English Wine Week. To help you celebrate, we’ve picked out nine of the best wine bars that Sheffield has to offer, using Google Reviews for reference.
1. All Bar One
All Bar One, Abbey House, 13-15 Leopold Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2GY. Rating: 4/5 (based on 764 Google Reviews). "Had a lovely time at All Bar One with friends last night! The staff were all really friendly and helpful and the general manager was also great!"
2. Trippets Lounge Bar
Trippets Lounge Bar, 89 Trippet Lane, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 4EL. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 264 Google Reviews). "Amazing selection of gins, wines and cocktails. Lovely, friendly, knowledgeable staff. Great food as well!"
3. The Botanist Bar & Restaurant
The Botanist Bar & Restaurant, Leopold Square, Unit 5A and 5B, Sheffield, S1 2JG. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 1,704 Google Reviews). "Beautiful bar and restaurant in a great location. Menu really good, trendy and inventive but something for everyone."
4. West 10
West 10, 376 Fulwood Road, Sheffield, S10 3GD. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 70 Google Reviews). "Lovely atmosphere and service. My only regret is that I didn't visit sooner. The wine selection is divine."
