These are 15 of the best bars in the city where you can go to watch Euro 2020 matches including England’s upcoming group stage fixtures.

England v Italy: 15 of the best Sheffield pubs where you can watch the Euro 2020 final

Football fever has gripped the nation during this summer’s European Championships – and here are some of the best venues in the city to watch the matches.

By Kian Rains
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 9:52 am

England are through to the final of a major tournament for the first time in 55 years and take on Italy at Wembley Stadium on Sunday at 8pm.

Here is a list featuring 15 of the best bars in Sheffield where you could watch the Euro 2020 final.

Booking is advised to secure a table and please check the websites and social media accounts of each venue listed for further details about availability.

Undefined: readMore

1. Walkabout

Enjoy tasty dishes and refreshing cold pints at Walkabout Sheffield whilst watching Euro 2020 football on their large HD TVs. To make a booking, visit www.walkaboutbars.co.uk/sheffield

Photo: Andrew Roe

Buy photo

2. The Wildcard Bar & Grill, Ecclesall Road

Watch the Euros live from The Wildcard Bar & Grill on Ecclesall Road. The luxury sports bar and grill features 40+ screens and a huge Jumbotron making it impossible to miss the live-action sports tournament. Book now via http://www.thewildcardbarandgrill.com/

Photo: Brian Eyre

Buy photo

3. Champs Sports Bar, Ecclesall Road

Watch all the Euro 2020 fixtures from Champs Sports Bar on their state of the art 4K Ultra HD screens. To book a table, visit https://champsbar.co.uk/in/sheffield/

Photo: Champs

Buy photo

4. The Big Tree, Woodseats

Greene King have decorated the whole outside areas of The Big tree in Sheffield in preparation for the start of The Euros this weekend. The pub will be showing every match across the tournament, with screens and full commentary. To book a table visit: www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/pubs/south-yorkshire/big-tree/

Photo: Dean Atkins

Buy photo
EnglandSheffieldItalyWembley Stadium
Next Page
Page 1 of 4