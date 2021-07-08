England v Italy: 15 of the best Sheffield pubs where you can watch the Euro 2020 final

England are through to the final of a major tournament for the first time in 55 years and take on Italy at Wembley Stadium on Sunday at 8pm.
Here is a list featuring 15 of the best bars in Sheffield where you could watch the Euro 2020 final.
Booking is advised to secure a table and please check the websites and social media accounts of each venue listed for further details about availability.
1. Walkabout
Enjoy tasty dishes and refreshing cold pints at Walkabout Sheffield whilst watching Euro 2020 football on their large HD TVs.
To make a booking, visit www.walkaboutbars.co.uk/sheffield
Photo: Andrew Roe
2. The Wildcard Bar & Grill, Ecclesall Road
Watch the Euros live from The Wildcard Bar & Grill on Ecclesall Road. The luxury sports bar and grill features 40+ screens and a huge Jumbotron making it impossible to miss the live-action sports tournament. Book now via http://www.thewildcardbarandgrill.com/
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Champs Sports Bar, Ecclesall Road
Watch all the Euro 2020 fixtures from Champs Sports Bar on their state of the art 4K Ultra HD screens. To book a table, visit https://champsbar.co.uk/in/sheffield/
Photo: Champs
4. The Big Tree, Woodseats
Greene King have decorated the whole outside areas of The Big tree in Sheffield in preparation for the start of The Euros this weekend. The pub will be showing every match across the tournament, with screens and full commentary. To book a table visit: www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/pubs/south-yorkshire/big-tree/
Photo: Dean Atkins