6 'Elite' oriental restaurants in Sheffield that have been given a five-star food hygiene rating

Scores on the Doors lists the results of all the hygiene inspectors’ ratings, from best to worst, to help customers to decide where to eat and drink.

The website hands out ‘Elite’ awards to businesses which show real consistency to cleanliness – achieving three five-star ratings for ‘very good’ food hygiene in a row.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cosmo in Sheffield.

These are six of the city’s oriental restaurants that have recently qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award.

They have also scored highly with reviewers on Google, some of which are included below.

Asia Palace, 114 School Road, Wales, Sheffield S26 5QJ

Niall Barnish said: “Amazing food and service, love this place. (The) best for miles.”

Cosmo Sheffield, Unit 2 City Lofts St Paul's, 7 St Paul's Square, Sheffield S1 2PT

Sue Hutchinson said: “Excellent food choice, high quality service and very friendly staff.”

Wagamama, Unit 2, Leopold Square, Sheffield S1 2JG

Scott Spittle said: “Great food, great service/staff, great prices.”

Wagamama, 54a The Oasis, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EP

Kalyanaraman Narasingam described the food as “great and tasty” before adding the “veg ramen dish was mind blowing with super yummy tofu.”

WasabiSabi, 227a London Road, Sheffield, S2 4NF

Gavin Jenkins said: “Awesome experience, tasty food and friendly service.”

Yo! Sushi, 1 Park Lane, Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield S9 1EL