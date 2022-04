Scores on the Doors lists the results of all the hygiene inspectors’ ratings, from best to worst, to help customers to decide where to eat and drink.

The website hands out ‘Elite’ awards to businesses which show real consistency to cleanliness – achieving three five-star ratings for ‘very good’ food hygiene in a row.

These are six of the city’s Indian restaurants that have recently qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award.

1. Aagrah Restaurant The Leopold Square restaurant is very popular with diners.

2. COSMO COSMO based at St Paul's Place is a buffet restaurant specialising on world cuisine, including Indian.

3. Jafflong Jafflong restaurant has been a popular fixture on Crookes High Street for many years.

4. Maveli Maveli restaurant in Glossop Road specialises in south Indian cuisine.