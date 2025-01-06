Electrolux Professional Partners with Michelin-rated JÖRO for House Warming Series

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Critically acclaimed restaurant JÖRO has partnered with Electrolux Professional as part of The House Warming Series, which will see a number of guest chefs take up residency at the fine dining outfit throughout 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pronounced ‘Yoro’, meaning ‘Earth’ in Norse, Sheffield-based JÖRO is the brainchild of husband and wife duo Luke French and Stacey Sherwood-French. Since 2016, the restaurant has been using local British produce to craft its signature tasting menus, marked by bold flavours and strong East Asian influences.

JÖRO has racked up numerous accolades in this time, most recently featuring in the National Restaurant Awards’ Top 100 Restaurants, the Good Food Guide, and the Michelin Guide, while also boasting three AA Rosettes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having now outgrown its original premises in Sheffield city centre, JÖRO recently completed a move to a converted paper mill in nearby Oughtibridge, where it has been kitted out with a full suite of Electrolux Professional Equipment.

JÖRO celebrated its move by announcing The House Warming Series in late October, with Nathan Davies of SY23 taking the baton as the first guest chef on 29 December

Luke French, Head Chef at JÖRO, tells the story of how the collaboration came to be: “Our partnership with Electrolux Professional actually came about through a conversation on Instagram with their business development manager, Matt Astbury. Matt had been following the restaurant for a while, and we had some mutual contacts – when I told him that we were on the move and in the market for a new kitchen, things just fell into place really.

“I already knew that Electrolux Professional was the choice of many top chefs, and am pleased to say that I wasn’t disappointed when I tried their equipment for myself. The amazing thing is that they’ve been able to offer us a one-stop-shop solution – everything from the cooking suites through to the dishwashers and wine fridges is Electrolux Professional, which guarantees us quality equipment across the entire kitchen.”

JÖRO celebrated its move by announcing The House Warming Series in late October, with Nathan Davies of SY23 taking the baton as the first guest chef on 29 December. The event sold out within 10 minutes of going on sale, and subsequent feedback from patrons has been overwhelmingly positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Wright, Head of Marketing at Electrolux Professional UK&I, said: “The House Warming Series will be a fantastic opportunity for some of the nation’s leading chefs to get hands-on experience with our equipment – no doubt the best way to see what it can do. This is only the latest chapter in JÖRO’s ongoing success story, but we are pleased to be part of their journey.”