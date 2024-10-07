Ecclesfield: Greggs opens new store in Sheffield village - creating 16 new jobs

By Kirsty Hamilton

Published 7th Oct 2024, 13:55 GMT
Sixteen new jobs have been created in Sheffield following the opening of a new Greggs.

Today, October 7, Greggs has opened a new store at 2 The Common, Ecclesfield - selling freshly prepared favourites, such as the popular ‘sausage roll’, ‘steak bake’ and vegan alternatives.

Customers can also take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its breakfast combinations, offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside a Fairtrade orange juice or hot drink.

Halloween has also officially arrived at Greggs, with the addition of new menu items, including the ‘pumpkin biscuit’ and the ‘spooky bun’. The new shop will also stock its mince pies which have already returned to shops nationwide.

Ecclesfield, Sheffield, is now home to a Greggs with a modern look.Ecclesfield, Sheffield, is now home to a Greggs with a modern look.
Ecclesfield, Sheffield, is now home to a Greggs with a modern look. | Greggs

The Sheffield shop’s opening hours are 7am to 7pm Monday to Saturday, and 8am to 5pm on Sunday.

Shop manager, Vanessa Hammond, said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or Click + Collect.”

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Sheffield has brought 16 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”

Customers can order through Click + Collect via the Greggs App. Any further jobs created at the Sheffield shop will be posted on https://www.greggsfamily.co.uk/.

