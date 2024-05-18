Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It will be modelled on a successful venue of the same name on Abbeydale Road

A £3.5m Turkish restaurant is set to open on a trendy Sheffield street promising to ‘raise the bar’ for dining in the area.

Mavi Ruya will seat up to 140 people when it opens on Ecclesall Road after a total refit of the former Graze Inn restaurant and The Eagle pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deniz Aslan at the new Mavi Ruya Turkish restaurant coming to Ecclesall Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-owner Deniz Aslan told The Star it would be modelled on their successful restaurant of the same name on Abbeydale Road and employ 45 people.

But first, after buying the building for £1.5m, they are spending up to 12 months on a £2m refurbishment.

The investment is a huge boost for Ecclesall Road which has seen several restaurant closures in the last two years. Graze and the Eagle closed within days of each other in summer 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Aslan said: “Our new restaurant will raise the bar on Ecclesall Road. We own it and we will refurbish it and run it the way we want with great food prepared in an open kitchen and authentic decor. It needs to look different or it won’t work.”

Most materials would be sourced from Turkey, where the seven-partner business is based, he added.

The first Mavi Ruya is based in a former Morrisons local supermarket - Oddbins wine store before that - but has been completely renovated.

Mr Aslan said 95 per cent of customers were English and 40 per cent from outside the city.