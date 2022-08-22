Eat Smart Sheffield: Summer can be a perfect time to improve your health

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisa Aldwin

1. Grab Some Fruit!

Enjoy colourful summer fruit like watermelon and berries, and try to keep fruit on hand that you can toss in your bag and take out with you to avoid the temptation of buying things ‘on the go’ (which are often less healthy and more expensive!). Things like apples and bananas are great for this.

2. Carry a Water Bottle!

Enjoy colourful summer fruit like watermelon and berries

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staying hydrated is very important especially in the summer heat. People often mistake feeling hungry when they are really just dehydrated.

Keep a bottle of water handy while travelling or out and about.

And if you feel the need for a fizzy drink, opt for sparkling water instead of sugary drinks. You’ll save on calories and sugar.

3. Fibre Up!

Foods high in fibre keep you feeling full and also help fight disease. Skip the white stuff and opt for wholegrains instead.

Brown rice, wholewheat bread and brown pasta are some great choices.

Eating a diet high in fruits and vegetables also ensures that you get ample fibre.

4. Snack Smart!

Hungry for a snack?

Skip the crisps and choose nuts instead!

Adding a handful of nuts to your diet is a great way to boost your intake of healthy unsaturated fats which may benefit the brain as well as the skin.

Nuts also help keep you feeling fuller for longer so you end up eating less junk later.

5. Get Moving!

This is a great time of year to stay active.

The days are longer making it a good time for an after-work bike ride or walk with the family.

Physical activity can promote and improve our mental health, prevent or fight obesity, enhance fitness, and improve our sleep quality.

For more top tips, food facts & recipes:

Twitter: @eatsmartsheff

Facebook: @eatsmartsheff