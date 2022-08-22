Eat Smart Sheffield: Summer can be a perfect time to improve your health
The warmer, longer, lazier days of summer can be a perfect time to improve your health in a fashion so seasonally laid back you’ll barely notice the effort! Why not try these top tips to try to improve your health and wellbeing…?
1. Grab Some Fruit!
Enjoy colourful summer fruit like watermelon and berries, and try to keep fruit on hand that you can toss in your bag and take out with you to avoid the temptation of buying things ‘on the go’ (which are often less healthy and more expensive!). Things like apples and bananas are great for this.
2. Carry a Water Bottle!
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield Property: Family home with lounge, dining room and snug for sale at region's average
-
2
The eight best places for Sunday dinner in Sheffield, according to Tripadvisor
-
3
British Restaurant Awards: 9 Sheffield restaurants nominated including Neon Fish, Whirlow Hall Farm and Joro
-
4
Sheffield Property: 'Wonderful' grade II listed country home on market for £1,250,000
-
5
The Cabin Sheffield: Picture perfect yet always fulfilling sweet and savoury treats await - review
Staying hydrated is very important especially in the summer heat. People often mistake feeling hungry when they are really just dehydrated.
Keep a bottle of water handy while travelling or out and about.
And if you feel the need for a fizzy drink, opt for sparkling water instead of sugary drinks. You’ll save on calories and sugar.
3. Fibre Up!
Foods high in fibre keep you feeling full and also help fight disease. Skip the white stuff and opt for wholegrains instead.
Brown rice, wholewheat bread and brown pasta are some great choices.
Eating a diet high in fruits and vegetables also ensures that you get ample fibre.
4. Snack Smart!
Hungry for a snack?
Skip the crisps and choose nuts instead!
Adding a handful of nuts to your diet is a great way to boost your intake of healthy unsaturated fats which may benefit the brain as well as the skin.
Nuts also help keep you feeling fuller for longer so you end up eating less junk later.
5. Get Moving!
This is a great time of year to stay active.
The days are longer making it a good time for an after-work bike ride or walk with the family.
Physical activity can promote and improve our mental health, prevent or fight obesity, enhance fitness, and improve our sleep quality.
For more top tips, food facts & recipes:
Twitter: @eatsmartsheff
Facebook: @eatsmartsheff
Instagram: @eatsmartsheffield
Or email: [email protected]