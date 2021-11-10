Eat Smart Sheffield reveals how your family can make five simple changes to eat less sugar

So check out these top tips!

1. Cook homemade meals

Ready meals and processed foods contain a surprising amount of sugar. You can control the amount of sugar in your diet by cooking from scratch. The Sheffield Family Guide to Smart Sugar Swaps is full of recipes to suit all ages, from weans to teens. It’s on sale at Waterstones and available free in some lending libraries.

Sheffield is Sweet Enough

2. Stock up on low sugar snacks

If it’s not in the fridge or cupboard it can’t be eaten! Next time you shop, look at the traffic light symbols on the front of the pack and aim for amber or green. Good low-sugar snacks include crackers & cheese, breadsticks or rice cakes, nuts or fresh fruit.

3. Make some healthy food swaps

You can reduce sugar in meals by making some simple swaps. For breakfast, why not switch sugary cereals to wheat biscuits or porridge? For lunch, make tortilla wraps filled with lean protein (eg. chicken or tuna) and salad, and go for wholemeal varieties instead of white. Swap sweet puddings for sugar-free jelly or fruit.

4. Keep a family food diary

Keep track of what you’re eating by jotting down any snacks or drinks you consume which contain added sugar. You’ll be surprised how quickly it adds up! You could even get everyone involved and have a reward at the end of the week (not a sweet one!) for the person who eats the least.

5. Limit fizzy & sugary drinks

Cola can contain as much as 13 teaspoons of sugar in one glass. Make your own fizzy drinks with sparkling water and no-added sugar cordial or try having a few fizz-free days each week.

You’ll find more top tips like this on this website: www.sheffieldissweetenough.org.