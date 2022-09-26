Eat Smart Sheffield: Chill the Fridge Out!

Programme manager for Eat Smart Sheffield.

1. Chill the Fridge Out!

In fact, the average UK fridge temperature is set at a way too hot 7°C.

This is terrible news for certain food that can perish quickly. Set your fridge to the right temperature so that your milk and other food items can last up to three days longer, saving food waste and your money!



2. Shop in Season

Even though we can purchase most fruits and veg all year round, they cost less, are more nutritious and taste better when they’re in season.

Eating seasonal foods also supports the local economy: why buy apples from New Zealand at the height of the English apple harvest when we have an abundance of them here?

3. Swap White for Brown

Wholemeal foods are high in fibre which can significantly improve your digestive health, and reduce your risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and obesity.

By making some simple swaps, you can ensure you get more wholemeal in your diet.

Swap white bread for wholemeal, white pasta for wholewheat, and white rice for brown.

4. Me-Sized Meals

It’s important to make sure our children eat the right amount of food for their size and age.

It seems obvious, but a five-year-old needs less than a 10-year-old, and a 10-year-old needs less than an adult. Look at your fist in comparison with your child’s fists and see how much smaller they are.

When you’re working out how much to give them, bear in mind that their tummies are this much smaller too!

5. Pass on Plastic

Plastic has infiltrated our natural world and even our diets.

Bring a reusable-bag when you shop, opt for packaging-free fruit and vegetables where possible, and ask brands and retailers that continue to use plastic to find alternatives.

