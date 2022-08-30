Eat Smart Sheffield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca Simmons

After all, we are one of the greenest cities, so we should try to make the most of our green spaces and amazing outdoors.

To help get you started, here are 5 top tips for a successful picnic:

Get the kids involved in your picnic preparation.

A fun activity for this Bank Holiday and the rest of the summer holidays could be a picnic!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preparing for and packing a picnic can be a fun part of the activity.

Most children enjoy any sort of cooking or baking.

Get them to make their own sandwiches, chop the veg or wash the fruit.

If they’ve involved, they’re more likely to eat and enjoy what’s on offer.

When making certain food for your picnic, such as hummus or other dips, make it in the pots and tubs you plan to take the food in.

This avoids extra clear up and solves the storage issue!

By buying reusable tubs, it works out cheaper in the long run and is better for the planet.

While keeping food that is normally stored in the fridge cold is essential – ice blocks are not.

If you don’t have ice blocks on hand, put a bottle of water in the freezer or fridge to cool before you go and add this to your picnic bag or hamper.

This helps to keep your tasty treats cold – plus you have a refreshing drink on hand too!

While getting all your picnic items out at once can be tempting, try and only take out items out of picnic bag or hamper as you need them.

This helps to keep them fresher and cooler for longer.

Please remember to picnic responsibly and take your rubbish home with you.

Bring a rubbish bag as part of your picnic kit.

This helps protect the environment and leaves the area tidy for others to enjoy.

For more top tips, fun food facts, recipes & updates on our programme, please follow us:

Twitter: @eatsmartsheff

Facebook: @eatsmartsheff