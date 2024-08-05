DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City partners with Our Cow Molly to celebrate National Chocolate Chip

Known for its signature warm chocolate chip cookie welcome, DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City celebrated National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Sunday, August 4 in collaboration with Our Cow Molly, a popular dairy farm in Sheffield.

This celebration comes ahead of the hotel’s highly anticipated opening later this summer, with the exciting collaboration featuring Our Cow Molly’s traditional ice cream and DoubleTree’s crumbled-baked cookies to make ice cream cookie sandwiches.

The limited-edition treat is available all week at Our Cow Molly's famous ice cream parlour in Dungworth, in celebration of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy this special treat as it is in short supply.

Our Cow Molly, located just 10 minutes from Sheffield city centre, is famous for its farm shop and ice cream parlour. The parlour has received immense popularity over the years, especially on sunny days, with locals often queuing for over an hour to try new flavours.

Eddie Andrew, owner of Our Cow Molly, said: “In 1947, my grandad, Hector Andrew, started our dairy farm. We have been producing our ice cream since 2007 and have received great support from the people of Sheffield.

“Our Cow Molly ice cream is made with our farm’s milk and cream, to which we add only the best quality ingredients. I look forward to partnering with DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City and offering customers something new.”

James McDevitt, the general manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City, said: “As we come closer to opening our doors to the Sheffield community, we are excited to make connections with incredible local businesses like Our Cow Molly.

“With it being National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Sunday, I can’t wait to work with Our Cow Molly and celebrate this special occasion with the local community.”

To celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City is also hosting a competition. From August 5-9, a giant cookie will be hidden around Sheffield. The first to find it each day wins a one-night stay and dinner for two at the new hotel. Further information and clues will be posted on their Instagram @doubletreesheffieldcity.

For more information about DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City and the National Cookie Day celebrations, please visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/dsasddi-doubletree-sheffield-city/ or follow the hotel on social media.