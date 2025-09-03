A national pizza takeaway chain is bringing its famous pizza to the people of Barnsley.

Everyone has probably heard the famous ’Domino-hoo-hoo’ advert, and now residents in Hoyland will be offered another chance to try their signature pizzas.

A new Domino's store is coming to Barnsley. | Google/Domino's

The national chain has stores across the country, with this latest one set to open tomorrow (September 4) with a ribbon cutting at 11am.

The store will be open 7 days a week from 11am till 11pm and is currently recruiting for roles, including shift managers, pizza-makers, and delivery drivers.

This new store on Market Street marks the first in the Hoyland area of Barnsley, and is expected to create around 20 jobs.

Danny Unwin, area manager at Domino’s said: “We’re excited to come to Hoyland, to deliver the nation’s favourite pizza. We are passionate about enhancing our new community with employment opportunities, where people from Hoyland can grow and develop their careers.

“Over 90 per cent of Domino’s store managers started in-store or as a delivery driver, so whether you’re looking for a few extra hours or a completely new career path, there are roles to suit everyone.”