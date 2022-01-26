The food delivery company is hiding giant golden fortune cookies in Chinese food orders in Sheffield and anyone who gets one could start the year feeling luckier than ever.

To be in with a chance of winning, all customers have to do is order from Noodle Inn Centro in Sheffield city centre between February 1 and February 7.

As well as the ornamental fortune cookies loaded with £1,000 in Deliveroo credit, lucky customers could find smaller prizes worth £10, £20, £30, £40 or £50.

To celebrate the Chinese New Year, restaurants across the city will also be slashing their prices and offering a number of special offers and discounts.

Sheng Goh, Head of Chinese Category at Deliveroo, said: “We wanted to give our customers some extra good fortune on this special occasion, so we’ve hidden prizes of up to £1,000 Deliveroo credit in orders across the UK this Lunar New Year.

“We hope this small gesture from us will bring some added excitement to customers celebrating the Year of the Tiger at home while ordering mouth-watering meals straight to their door. If you’re feeling lucky, order this week and keep an eye out for a golden cookie in your takeout - Kung hei fat choi!”

Details of the restaurants taking part in the deal can be found by searching ‘Chinese New Year’ on the Deliveroo app.