Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a new McDonald’s with a drive-thru in Dinnington are set to be turned down by councillors next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDonald’s has lodged a plan to build the new restaurant on land north of Campbell Way, close to the Outgang Lane/Common Road roundabout.

The fast food giant says the proposed development will bring a vacant site into active use and create 100 jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, planning officers recommend that councillors refuse the scheme, as it would reduce the potential for any future development of the land, with ‘no significant benefit’.

McDonald’s has lodged a plan to build the new restaurant on land north of Campbell Way, close to the Outgang Lane/Common Road roundabout.

Their report states: “This is a relatively small site which could be suitable for a range of small to medium employment uses and its loss could impact on provision of such facilities.”

However, the idea was popular with locals, as 139 letters supporting the plans were submitted to RMBC, along with 11 objections.

Supporters say the new restaurant would provide a ‘significant’ number of jobs and offer an ‘improved choice’ of food, especially for families on a lower budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objectors raised concerns about decreased house prices, traffic congestion, antisocial behaviour, litter, road safety and ‘exacerbating obesity’.

The scheme will be decided by members of the planning board on July 18.