Decision looms for new 24-hour McDonald’s drive-thru in Dinnington
McDonald’s has lodged a plan to build the new restaurant on land north of Campbell Way, close to the Outgang Lane/Common Road roundabout.
The fast food giant says the proposed development will bring a vacant site into active use and create 100 jobs.
However, planning officers recommend that councillors refuse the scheme, as it would reduce the potential for any future development of the land, with ‘no significant benefit’.
Their report states: “This is a relatively small site which could be suitable for a range of small to medium employment uses and its loss could impact on provision of such facilities.”
However, the idea was popular with locals, as 139 letters supporting the plans were submitted to RMBC, along with 11 objections.
Supporters say the new restaurant would provide a ‘significant’ number of jobs and offer an ‘improved choice’ of food, especially for families on a lower budget.
Objectors raised concerns about decreased house prices, traffic congestion, antisocial behaviour, litter, road safety and ‘exacerbating obesity’.
The scheme will be decided by members of the planning board on July 18.