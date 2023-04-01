A new bubble tea shop has become the latest addition to Sheffield’s popular Crystal Peaks shopping centre.

BOBA SHACK, which already had branches in Chesterfield and Doncaster, opened its third venue at Crystal Peaks on Friday, March 31, and it’s already proving a big hit based on the intial reviews.

One customer praised the ‘great service’ and called the cookies & cream and the Biscoff flavoured drinks ‘yummy’. Another commented on the opening day: “Not going to lie, I've already got 4 stamps on my card.” A third shopper wrote: “Just need a Five Guys now to make it perfect.”

The shop is running an Easter promotion, handing out an Easter egg scratch card with every purchase, with prizes for the lucky winners. It also has an Easter special, the Strawberry Chocolate Sensation milk tea, which is a strawberry flavoured drink with chocolate popping boba, wrapped in a strawberry ‘curtain’ and topped with cream and marshmallows.