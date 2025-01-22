Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An award-winning family pie business has announced it is closing its Sheffield store after more than a decade.

Customers have expressed their sadness after The Topping Pie Co said its store at Crystal Peaks shopping centre would be closing on February 1.

Announcing the impending closure on social media, Roger Topping said: “The decision to close was not made lightly.

“After careful consideration of our financial situation and the current business climate, we have determined that it is in the best interest of the company to close operations at Crystal Peaks.

“We would like to apologise and thank each and everyone of our customers for your support and loyalty over the past 13 years.”

The firm told customers that it would still be based in Doncaster Market and its products would be available to order from its website, where there is also a full list of stockists.

Responding to news of the closure, one customer wrote ‘such a shame. Lovely store and great food’. Another added simply ‘nooooooooo’.

The Topping Pie Co is famous for its pork pies, hot eating pies and quiches. It also makes products including sausage rolls and lasagne, and even creates bespoke pies for wedding celebrations.

The firm’s roots stretch back to 1961, when Bill Topping opened his butcher’s shop in Scawsby, Doncaster, before moving to Doncaster Market Hall, where Bill’s grandson Mark today runs the store.

When Bill retired in 1989, his son Roger took over, along with his wife Maggie. Maggie took some of her homemade pies, cooked to a traditional family recipe, to sell at the butcher’s shop, and they proved so popular that within a couple of years Maggie and Roger had set up a separate bakery division and moved to bigger premises to meet demand.

The Topping Pie Company was officially born in 2000 when Roger and Maggie bought a new, bigger bakery, and in 2010, Roger’s youngest son, Matthew, joined the bakery.