Excitement is building as a popular restaurant chain is just days away from opening in Sheffield.

Nando’s will open its latest venue in the Steel City on Wednesday, August 6 at Crystal Peaks Retail Park.

The main entrance at the new Nando’s at Crystal Peaks Retail Park. Photo: David Kessen, National World | David Kessen, National World

The signature peri peri chicken joins a number of food offerings at the centre near Beighton and Waterthorpe, including Sheffield’s own Beres, KFC, McDonalds, Greggs and gastro pub The Milestone.

Nando’s opening at Crystal Peaks will now take the total number of its restaurants in the Sheffield area up to six.

Its other venues can be found on West Street, The Moor and Ecclesall Road, as well as at Meadowhall and Valley Centertainment.