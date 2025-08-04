Crystal Peaks: New Nando's restaurant set to open at Sheffield retail park
Nando’s will open its latest venue in the Steel City on Wednesday, August 6 at Crystal Peaks Retail Park.
The signature peri peri chicken joins a number of food offerings at the centre near Beighton and Waterthorpe, including Sheffield’s own Beres, KFC, McDonalds, Greggs and gastro pub The Milestone.
Nando’s opening at Crystal Peaks will now take the total number of its restaurants in the Sheffield area up to six.
Its other venues can be found on West Street, The Moor and Ecclesall Road, as well as at Meadowhall and Valley Centertainment.
