Crown and Glove Sheffield: New landlord at Stannington village pub near Peak District
Emmy Hudson has taken the reins at The Crown and Glove on Uppergate Road, Stannington after Punch Taverns put out an advert.
She posted: “I have just taken over the Top House, and I am so happy to be here.
“We have a great new menu and me and my amazing team are all looking forward to getting to know you all.”
The pub’s nickname stems from its position high above the village.
In June, Punch said it needed an ‘outgoing, big personality’ as this is a thriving local and a ‘destination pub’.
On a local Facebook forum, members commented on a high turnover of managers.
One said: “The ‘Top 'ouse’ was the most popular pub in the village. Sadly those days are long gone for many reasons too long to list here.”
