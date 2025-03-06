Cross Scythes Totley: Historic pub in Sheffield village re-opens after major refit

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 6th Mar 2025, 14:42 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An impressive historic pub dating back more than 200 years is to officially re-open this weekend and welcome cusomers old and new.

After a major revamp, which sees the pub offering a restaurant section, bar (where customers can also eat) and an impressive beer garden, the venue is hosting an opening night party on Friday - serving canapes and drinks.

The Cross ScythesThe Cross Scythes
The Cross Scythes | Submit

It will be open for food from Saturday, March 8.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Based on Baslow Road on the edge of Totley, the pub’s location at the gateway to the Peaks, is idyllic.

Inside the Cross Scythes after its revampInside the Cross Scythes after its revamp
Inside the Cross Scythes after its revamp | Submit

It has been taken over The Northern Collective , who also run popular venues including The Dore Bar and Grill in Dore, The Bank House in Hathersage and Peveril Stores and Bakery in Castleton.

The company describes the pub’s revamp as offering a ‘reimagined contemporary interior that reflects the heritage of the building’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The pub opens on Friday and starts serving food on SaturdayThe pub opens on Friday and starts serving food on Saturday
The pub opens on Friday and starts serving food on Saturday | Submit

The Cross Scythes began life in 1818, when it was opened by the local farmer and scythe maker Samuel Hopkinson.

The Nothern Collective said it would honour the pub’s roots by committing to support local farmers, brewers and suppliers.

The pub will offer ‘elevated pub-dining’, with a seasonal menu showcasing the best produce from the Peak District and Sheffield, and weekly specials.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will serve premium draught keg and local cask ales, as well as wines, cocktails and locally roasted coffee by sister venue Castleton Coffee Co.

🗞️Keep up to date on all of the latest news with our free breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up today

https://www.thestar.co.uk/newsletter

The pub offers a comprehensive wine list and coctailsThe pub offers a comprehensive wine list and coctails
The pub offers a comprehensive wine list and coctails | Submit

Sam Bell, owner of The Northern Collective, said: “Adding a venue like The Cross Scythes to our hospitality family is a natural next step for us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As a venue there is so much potential; there is lots of space, four huge rooms and is in a great location at the heart of the beautiful suburb of Totley, the gateway to the Peaks.

“Everything we've worked on as a team across our other venues has come together to create The Cross Scythes.”

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

The pub reopens on Friday for drinks and canapesThe pub reopens on Friday for drinks and canapes
The pub reopens on Friday for drinks and canapes | Submit

The pub also boasts four bedrooms for guests to stay.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It offers a breakfast menu, main menu, Sunday roasts menu, bar menu and a children’s menu - offering a wide selection of choices.

The pub is run by mother-and-daughter duo Bek and Mollie Aitken, with Bek, with years of experience in the hospitality industry, also remaining at the helm at the popular nearby The Dore Bar and Grill.

Related topics:SheffieldheritageCocktailsPeak District

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice