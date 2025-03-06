An impressive historic pub dating back more than 200 years is to officially re-open this weekend and welcome cusomers old and new.

After a major revamp, which sees the pub offering a restaurant section, bar (where customers can also eat) and an impressive beer garden, the venue is hosting an opening night party on Friday - serving canapes and drinks.

It will be open for food from Saturday, March 8.

Based on Baslow Road on the edge of Totley, the pub’s location at the gateway to the Peaks, is idyllic.

It has been taken over The Northern Collective , who also run popular venues including The Dore Bar and Grill in Dore, The Bank House in Hathersage and Peveril Stores and Bakery in Castleton.

The company describes the pub’s revamp as offering a ‘reimagined contemporary interior that reflects the heritage of the building’.

The Cross Scythes began life in 1818, when it was opened by the local farmer and scythe maker Samuel Hopkinson.

The Nothern Collective said it would honour the pub’s roots by committing to support local farmers, brewers and suppliers.

The pub will offer ‘elevated pub-dining’, with a seasonal menu showcasing the best produce from the Peak District and Sheffield, and weekly specials.

It will serve premium draught keg and local cask ales, as well as wines, cocktails and locally roasted coffee by sister venue Castleton Coffee Co.

Sam Bell, owner of The Northern Collective, said: “Adding a venue like The Cross Scythes to our hospitality family is a natural next step for us.

“As a venue there is so much potential; there is lots of space, four huge rooms and is in a great location at the heart of the beautiful suburb of Totley, the gateway to the Peaks.

“Everything we've worked on as a team across our other venues has come together to create The Cross Scythes.”

The pub also boasts four bedrooms for guests to stay.

It offers a breakfast menu, main menu, Sunday roasts menu, bar menu and a children’s menu - offering a wide selection of choices.

The pub is run by mother-and-daughter duo Bek and Mollie Aitken, with Bek, with years of experience in the hospitality industry, also remaining at the helm at the popular nearby The Dore Bar and Grill.