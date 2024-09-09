Craft & Dough: Legendary Sheffield pizza brand closes after a decade

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 9th Sep 2024, 13:23 BST

A legendary pizza restaurant has closed after more than a decade on Sheffield’s food scene.

Craft & Dough at Kelham Square is available to let for £28,500-a-year.

The brand claimed to be ‘Sheffield’s first artisan pizza and craft beer concept’ when it was established in the early 2010s by The Milestone Group, the company behind the Cambridge Street Collective food hall which opened in the city centre in May.

Craft & Dough at Kelham Square has closed after more than a decade on Sheffield's food scene.
Craft & Dough at Kelham Square has closed after more than a decade on Sheffield's food scene.

It also had several locations including within the Wig & Pen, a former restaurant on Campo Lane, and on Ecclesall Road, before it moved to Kelham. The business announced it was under new management in August last year.

A Reddit post discussing the closure, states: “Always sad to see an independent business fail.”

Craft & Dough was followed by local independent pizza start-ups which are still trading today including Porter Pizza, on Sharrow Vale Road, and Proove Pizza, in Broomhill, Orchard Square, Sheffield, Manchester and Hertford.

