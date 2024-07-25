Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owners of a new reptile-themed cafe in Sheffield have set out their plans to become a hub of the community.

Cosy Chameleon Cafe opened on Abbeydale Road, Totley, at the old Seasons cafe and gift shop, at the beginning of July.

Cosy Chameleon Cafe, on Abbeydale Road South, Totley, Sheffield | National World

Its owners, Debbie Tormey and her husband Declan, already run another business called Scales and Tails Sheffield, which offers dog walking, pet sitting, and reptile handling events.

They eventually plan to house some of their reptiles permanently in the back room of the cafe, where people will be able to book parties, events and private animal handling experiences, and to attend drop-in sessions to learn more about the creatures.

Debbie and Declan Tormey, owners of Cosy Chameleon Cafe in Totley, Sheffield, with some of the reptiles customers will be able to meet during sessions held there. | National World

But for now they are focusing on becoming a community hub, offering various activities to help bring people together.

Debbie and Declan are already planning a monthly coffee morning, and Lego sessions where people can put together reptile-themed sets.

The newly opened Cosy Chameleon Cafe, on Abbeydale Road South, Totley, Sheffield | National World

They’re also keen to host book clubs, baby and toddler sessions, crafting workshops and language tuition, and they’re keen to hear any other ideas from nearby residents.

Debbie said: “We just want to provide a really nice new place for people to come, which offers something for everyone in the community.”

Cosy Chameleon Cafe, on Abbeydale Road South, Totley, Sheffield, where owners Debbie and Declan Tormey plan to host a variety of events for everyone in the community | National World

Other plans for the cafe include Pokemon and Dungeons & Dragons gaming sessions, plus bistro evenings.

That’s all in addition to the fresh food they’re serving up daily, of course, including sandwiches, soups, quiches and homemade cakes.

Debbie said the plans to house reptiles at the cafe permanently had unfortunately been held up due to delays with getting the appropriate permission from Sheffield City Council.

But in the meantime she said they would be hosting sessions allowing people to meet some of their reptiles and creepy crawlies, and, for those thinking of buying an exotic pet, enabling them to learn more about what it takes to look after animals like snakes and bearded dragons.