Cosy Chameleon Cafe: New reptile-themed Sheffield cafe sets out big plans to embrace community
Cosy Chameleon Cafe opened on Abbeydale Road, Totley, at the old Seasons cafe and gift shop, at the beginning of July.
Its owners, Debbie Tormey and her husband Declan, already run another business called Scales and Tails Sheffield, which offers dog walking, pet sitting, and reptile handling events.
They eventually plan to house some of their reptiles permanently in the back room of the cafe, where people will be able to book parties, events and private animal handling experiences, and to attend drop-in sessions to learn more about the creatures.
But for now they are focusing on becoming a community hub, offering various activities to help bring people together.
Debbie and Declan are already planning a monthly coffee morning, and Lego sessions where people can put together reptile-themed sets.
They’re also keen to host book clubs, baby and toddler sessions, crafting workshops and language tuition, and they’re keen to hear any other ideas from nearby residents.
Debbie said: “We just want to provide a really nice new place for people to come, which offers something for everyone in the community.”
Other plans for the cafe include Pokemon and Dungeons & Dragons gaming sessions, plus bistro evenings.
That’s all in addition to the fresh food they’re serving up daily, of course, including sandwiches, soups, quiches and homemade cakes.
Debbie said the plans to house reptiles at the cafe permanently had unfortunately been held up due to delays with getting the appropriate permission from Sheffield City Council.
But in the meantime she said they would be hosting sessions allowing people to meet some of their reptiles and creepy crawlies, and, for those thinking of buying an exotic pet, enabling them to learn more about what it takes to look after animals like snakes and bearded dragons.
For more about Cosy Chameleon Cafe, at 290 Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield, you can visit the Facebook page, call the cafe on 0114 553 3777 or email [email protected].
