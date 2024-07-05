Costa Coffee confirms closure of Sheffield branch on Richmond Park Road, Handsworth
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Costa Coffee has confirmed one of its Sheffield branches is closing.
The cafe on Richmond Park Road, off Handsworth Road, beside KFC is due to shut for good this Sunday, July 7, it told The Star.
A Costa Coffee Spokesperson said: “We can confirm that our Costa Coffee store on Richmond Park Road, Sheffield, which is owned and operated by one of our franchise partners, is closing its doors for trade this Sunday.
“All team members have been re-deployed to nearby stores to continue serving the local community their favourite cup of Costa coffee.” Costa Coffee was unable to say what is happening to the unit after it moves out.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.