Costa Coffee has confirmed one of its Sheffield branches is closing.

The cafe on Richmond Park Road, off Handsworth Road, beside KFC is due to shut for good this Sunday, July 7, it told The Star.

The Costa Coffee on Richmond Park Road, just off Handsworth Road, Sheffield, is closing for good on Sunday, July 7, 2024 | Google

A Costa Coffee Spokesperson said: “We can confirm that our Costa Coffee store on Richmond Park Road, Sheffield, which is owned and operated by one of our franchise partners, is closing its doors for trade this Sunday.

