Cost of living crisis: Morrisons cuts prices on 150 products to help customers including steak mince, toastie white loaf and baked beans
Morrisons has reduced the price of foods to help customers battle the cost of living crisis
Morrisons has invested over £100 million to cut prices to help customers as the cost of living crisis continues to impact household grocery budgets.
Following the price cut, the superstore, has slashed the price of 150 products online and in-store.
The store has reduced everything from meat, to rice, pizza and bread all in an effort to help shoppers battling a cost of living crisis.
Alongside, adding a ‘More Ways to Save’ section to its website, so customers can see the latest offers available with multi-save deals.
The reduced price covers meat products, including chicken breasts, mince, chopped tomatoes, baked beans, plus everyday essentials such as bread and toiletries.
Though Morrisons isn’t the only store to have cut prices – Sainsbury's have cut prices of items in March and Asda, recently cutting prices along with a ‘Just Essentials’ range.
Which items have Morrisons reduced in price?
Morrisons steak mince 5% fat 500g - was £3.69 now £2.89
Morrisons chicken breast fillets 1kg - was £6.75 now £6.09
Morrisons salad peppers 3pk - was £1.49 now £1.25
Morrisons carrots 1kg - was £0.55 now £0.45
Morrisons onions 1kg - was £1.15 now £0.65
Morrisons toastie white loaf 800g - was £0.85 now £0.79
Morrisons salted british butter 250g - was £2.15 now £1.99
Morrisons thin cheese pizza 314g - was £0.99 now £0.69
Morrisons original thick bleach 2l - was £1.35 now £0.95
Morrisons baked beans 410g - was £0.49 now £0.39
Morrisons chopped tomatoes 400g - was £0.49 now £0.39
Morrisons long grain rice 1kg - was £1.49 now £0.95