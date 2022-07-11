COSMO all-you-can-eat buffet set to reopen in Sheffield

Cosmo is back in business in Sheffield on Monday June 7.

COSMO Sheffield, located in the City Lofts Towers at St Paul's Place, in the city centre, is set to return on Monday, June 7.

They offer a huge selection of international cuisines with over 150 dishes on offer as part of an all you can eat dining experience.

However, the restaurant has announced that they will not be serving any alcoholic beverages for the time being.

Since opening in 2003, COSMO has expanded throughout the UK and is renowned for its teppanyaki experts who grill steaks and fresh seafood right in front of your eyes while chefs lay on a never-ending array of dishes.

Customers can enjoy a traditional Sunday roast of turkey or gammon with all the trimmings from their English carvery.

They also offer an extensive range of Asian food, with dishes from all seven districts of China, as well as mouth-watering Thai dishes flavoured with galangal and lemongrass and classic Indian curries.

If you are looking for comfort food, you’ll be delighted to find stonebaked Italian pizzas, Italian pasta dishes and crispy southern fried chicken.

At dinner time, you can choose from an extensive collection of continental cheeses, olives and charcuterie.

After you’ve finished your main course, you can experience the delights of the COSMO dessert menu – take your pick from traditional British cakes and homey puddings to delicate profiteroles constructed by expert patissiers.

If you are planning to visit between Monday and Friday, prices for adults are £15.99, while on Saturday you’ll pay £16.99 and on Sundays and Bank Holiday you’ll pay a pound less.

For children, Monday to Sunday during the school holidays and on bank holidays, the price is £7.99

Outside of school holidays, from Monday to Sunday, only dinner is priced at £7.99.

Lunch is only offered on Saturday, Sunday and bank holidays.

In line with coronavirus regulations, the restaurant is advising that where possible, tables are booked.

If you are visiting the buffet, you must sanitise your hands, wear a face covering and wear disposable gloves that will be provided for you.