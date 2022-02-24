Shoppers using the popular Just Eat app can now purchase a range of Co-Op food and drink items, which are then picked and delivered to the door by Just Eat couriers.

The collaboration initially begins with 10 of the retailer’s food stores across its trading area, with Just Eat customers in those locations able to get their groceries delivered from their local Central England Co-op.

One of the stores in the initial roll-out is in Keresforth Hill Road, Kingstone near Barnsley.

Barnsley residents can order groceries from the Co-Op using the Just Eat courier app service.

Claire Koziol, Head of Stores at Central England Co-op, said: “We’re excited to partner with Just Eat to give our customers and members in these 10 initial locations a quick and easy way to get their groceries delivered to their door in quick time.

“We are committed to making it as easy as possible for our customers to shop with us and this partnership gives us the opportunity to not only provide another option for our communities but also work with a recognised and respected brand in home delivery.”

Andrew Kenny, Managing Director UK at Just Eat said: “We’re excited to further expand Just Eat’s grocery offering. With over 60,000 restaurant and grocery partners on the Just Eat platform and an extensive delivery reach across 95% of the UK, this partnership with Central England Co-op marks the next stage in Just Eat’s commitment to delivering the best service and range of options for our customers.”

Can you get groceries delivered with same-day delivery in Barnsley?

Co-Op groceries can be delivered within the hour by couriers, with a store on Keresforth Hill Road, Kingstone near Barnsley, involved in the initial rollout.