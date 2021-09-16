The firm responded after a customer took photographs of empty shelves in the Crookes store and shared the images online.

They showed the fruit and vegetables section looking particularly bare.

A number of national firms have reported supply issues over recent months, with lorry driver shortages one of the issues blamed.

Some of the shelves in the Co-op in Crookes looked bare earlier this week

In a Facebook post, the Co-op said: “We Co-op Crookes team are sincerely sorry to all our lovely customers for the problems we're facing and be assured we're working hard to try and fix.

“We're hoping it's merely a blip as our delivery process has been updated and will hopefully soon be back on track which will allow us to get the store running as normal.

“We at store level are just as upset and frustrated as our customers as not being allowed to function at our usual levels isn't something we aim for.”