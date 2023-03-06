Clubhouse: This is what we made of the stylish new competitive socialising venue at Meadowhall

With mood lighting, elegant interiors and an enticing and aesthetically-pleasing range of games, Clubhouse is helping to take Meadowhall’s entertainment scene in a new and interesting direction.

As I walk around the sophisticated new venue, with the sound of mixologists making brightly-coloured cocktails – served in dapper glassware – and bowling balls shooting down an alley, it is hard to believe the venue was once occupied by designer retail shop, Flannels. The darkness of the wall paint, decor and mood lighting helps to make you feel a world away from the bright lights and chain venues of Meadowhall.

Clubhouse, which is the first licensed, late-night premises on Park Lane, is owned by Jack Pendlebury and Glen Bath, both of whom have a background in leisure and are keen to create a hospitality experience which offers something a bit different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The type of activities on offer include mini golf, bowling, interactive darts – all of which are well spaced-out and surrounded by large, upholstered booths and several tables – and are classed as ‘competitive socialising’.

The bowling alley

Explaining why the duo have decided to make competitive socialising a focal point for their new venue, Glen says that as town and city centres begin to shift away from retail and more towards hospitality, he believes people are now looking for ‘something more’ from their night out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think they’re wanting more sophistication, wanting to do things with their friends, with their partners that are part of an experience,” Glen said.

While the fun activities on offer at Clubhouse mean you could harness your inner competitor and easily spend all night playing game after game, the selection of premium cocktails – which include a signature Clover Club concoction – mocktails, craft beers and spirits and food offering of tasty sharing plates means Clubhouse manages to combine the experience of a stylish bar with that extra element of fun that can be missing from a standard night out.

In addition to offering Meadowhall punters something a bit different, Glen and Jack say they also want Clubhouse to be a venue that the hundreds of people working at the shopping centre can visit after hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the food and drink on offer at The Clubhouse

Clubhouse is open 10am – 9pm Monday to Friday, from 9am – 8pm on Saturdays and 11am – 5pm on Sundays.

Booking is advised, which you can do via Clubhouse’s website at: https://clubhousesocial.co.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The seating area

The Clover Club cocktail

The mini golf courses

Another of the seating areas

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad