Christmas drinks deals and offers in Sheffield at venues including The Botanist, Olivia’s Townhouse and Napoleons

There are plenty of festive deals to get your teeth into at bars, clubs and restaurants around Sheffield.

Here’s our top 10 round-up.

The Botanist

The Botanist in Leopold Square has a selection of seasonal delights on their festive menu. The Christmas set menu is the perfect option for group dining and includes dishes like their famous turkey hanging kebab which is of course served with pigs and blankets and all the trimmings. A two-course lunch on the set menu including a cocktail starts from £27.95.

Slug and Lettuce

Slug and Lettuce have a whole new festive drinks menu. These colourful cocktails include, All The Tinsel Ladies, Sleigh My Name, Bambini bellini and many more. If you love nothing more than a Baileys at Christmas time, then be prepared for the delicious Baileys French toast addition to their brunch menu. You can make your brunch bottomless and have your glasses topped up for two hours from £30pp.

Revolution Bars

Have you ever wanted to have a go at making your own cocktails? Well, why not treat yourself to a cocktail masterclass this Christmas? Grab your friends and jingle down to Revolution Bar where they have various festive packages available from bottomless brunch for £30pp or a festive afternoon tea for just £12.50pp.

The Robin Hood

The Robin Hood on Millhouses Lane in Sheffield has an indulgent selection of Christmas set menus to choose from. The celebration menu offers three courses for just £23.95, and the festive buffet is only £11.99. They are also making magical Gingerbread Espressos and Winter Pornstar Martinis.

Olivia’s Townhouse

Olivia’s Townhouse in the city centre is serving up a less traditional Christmas tapas which starts from just £24pp and includes two drinks.

Browns Brasserie and Bar

If you're looking to get merry with a few glasses of Moet and a complimentary cheese board this season, then Browns Brasserie and Bar on St. Pauls Parade is the place to be. Enjoy three delicious courses for £38pp. You can also treat yourself to a Moet & Chandon Imperial Champagne reception for an extra £10.

OEC Sheffield

Whether it’s a party with friends, family or your workplace, OEC Sheffield is the perfect Christmas party venue if you’re on a budget with packages starting from just £20pp. Or if you don’t fancy the stress of organising a big private party, you can go along to one of OEC’s party nights which includes a three-course dinner, a party band, a DJ and a late bar until 1am, all for £50pp.

Bramall Lane

If you’re a big football fan, specifically Sheffield United, then get on down to Bramall Lane, the home of Sheffield United Football Club, where you can join their shared party nights every Friday and Saturday night throughout December for £39.95pp. The package includes a traditional Buck’s Fizz or beer on arrival, a three-course meal, a DJ and disco and a late bar until 12:45am.

Popworld

Head for the dancefloor at Popworld in Sheffield and jingle all the way with Jack Daniel’s. They have created four limited edition Jack Daniel’s cocktails including, Christmas Crumble and Godfather Christmas. Book for Christmas now and enjoy numerous drinks packages starting from £25.

Napoleons

