Morrisons has launched a new bakery range including childhood favourites alongside a fresh take on a viral food trend.

Bourbon and Custard Creams are two of the nation’s favourite biscuits, and for just £2 customers can pick up two supersized versions of the beloved treats from Morrisons Bakery.

Those with a sweet tooth can also take joy in Morrisons newest Cakeshop creation. A flaky spin on the fruit filled Sando, customers can now raise their breakfast game with Morrisons filled croissants – packed with Jam, Cream and Raspberries or Jam, Cream and Almonds for just £1.50 each.

Other highlights from the new range include a selection of loaded brownies perfect for sharing (£3 for a pack of 4), two new ‘The Best’ focaccia rolls ideal to elevate any Italian dish (£1 for a pack of 2), and a Caramelised Biscuit Cake that offers customers a touch of nostalgia and comfort (just £1).